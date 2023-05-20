The firsts keep coming for Lady Hawks

HENDERSONVILLE — In 2015, Savannah Sanders had a chance to pitch Mt. Juliet to a Region 5-AAA championship.
But unfortunately for Sanders and the Lady Bears, the opponent was a Wilson Central team which was on a roll to a state championship. The Lady Wildcats sent Mt. Juliet to a road sectional where MJ lost at Dickson County.
On Wednesday, Sanders was in the doorway of the dugout and standing in the third-base coaching box as coach of the rampaging Green Hill Lady Hawks as they took on host Beech for the Region 5-4A title at Veterans Park.
This one went much better for Sanders as she watched her Lady Hawks check the win column for a 36th straight time with a 7-2 victory, marking the first region championship for three-year-old Green Hill.
“I think it’s much more special to get it when you’re on this side than it was as a player,” Sanders said after her Lady Hawks climbed to 39-2 for the season going into last night’s home sectional against Centennial. “We were talking before the game the state championship they have on the outfield fence (Beech has four titles posted on the fence in the left-field corner) was from our freshman year (2012). That was a hard year in our district. Beech won it my freshman year and Central won it my senior year. We knew like this year if we can make it out of the district, you just got to keep on fighting.
But to see these kids, they’ve earned it. They’ve done well.”
Green Hill took it to Beech from the start, posting a trio of three-run innings to keep the Lady Buccaneers behind the eight-ball all evening. First-inning singles by Cadence Jarrett, Maddie McIntyre and Maliyah Wilkins staked the Lady Hawks to a 2-0 lead.
The key blow to the game likely came in the third when Wilkins followed Avary Stockwell’s single with a two-run blast to left-center field for a 4-0 lead.
Beech got those runs right back in the bottom half on Abi Thompson’s two-run single.
But the combined pitching of Sophia Waters and Parker Herrin kept Beech off the board the rest of the night.
Green Hill started laying some finishing blows in the sixth and seventh. A double by Lillie Buckley and a single by Kendall Davis led to runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Jarrett. Chezney Whipker doubled and scored on Davis’ single in the top of the seventh.
“We talk about putting up fence posts where we got to score one every inning,” said Sanders, whose team did average a run per inning in this one. “If we can apply the pressure every inning and not just have blow-up innings, then that’s how we’re going to do it.”
Waters pitched into the third inning before left-hander Herrin took over Waters returned in the sixth before Herrin got the final outs. Waters pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Herrin struck out six in 3 2/3 hitless innings.
Sanders, who pitched four seasons at Iowa State, goes by her “gut feeling” on when to change pitchers. It’s not always when they’re in trouble. Often it comes immediately following a strikeout when it appears they’re in a groove.
“When I was pitching I went on my gut all the time and that’s something I’ve had to learn in my coaching I’ve got to go with my gut,” Sanders said. “We go with the vibe of the game and you know when you know and we make that decision when we know. We’re lucky enough to have two pitchers who are able to do that and bring them in and bring them out and they’re able to come back in again when they’ve come out.
“Having that staff has been vital to where we’re at… That’s something you don’t see a lot in high school. There’s a lot of teams riding one arm, and that’s just not what we’re going to do. That’s not what we’re about. That’s not what we’re about in any aspect of the game. We have people who come in off the bench and hit. We have people who come in and run and do their job running. We’re a team as a whole and that’s what we do and we’re going to continue to do that because it’s got us where we’re at.”
Jarrett, McIntyre, Wilkins and Davis each had two of Green Hill’s 12 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.