This week’s heat wave is affecting high school football teams just like the rest of us.

Due to TSSAA heat policies, teams are having to go inside for practice, wait until dark or, as Mt. Juliet typically does, work out in the morning before the heat index really sets in. Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said his Saints might split up into groups for position work inside the building until volleyball clears the gym for team work the final 40 minutes or even send players home for homework and dinner before returning at night to practice under the Suey Field lights.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.