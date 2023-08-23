This week’s heat wave is affecting high school football teams just like the rest of us.
Due to TSSAA heat policies, teams are having to go inside for practice, wait until dark or, as Mt. Juliet typically does, work out in the morning before the heat index really sets in. Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said his Saints might split up into groups for position work inside the building until volleyball clears the gym for team work the final 40 minutes or even send players home for homework and dinner before returning at night to practice under the Suey Field lights.
It’s also affecting Friday’s kickoff times. Lebanon at Upperman, Watertown at Gordonsville and Friendship Christian at Donelson Christian have backed the starts of their games to 8 p.m. Wilson Central’s home game against Northwest and Green Hill’s home opener against West Creek are currently set for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs, 30 minutes later than usual, but could be pushed back even further.
Locally, only Mt. Juliet is, as of early in the week, sticking to its 7 p.m. kickoff against Hunters Lane. Coach Trey Perry said one team can warm up in the indoor facility and the other in the commons area next to the gym before coming out to play as soon as the heat index falls into an acceptable range. This was tried in the first scrimmage against Hendersonville and Perry said that went well.
Also, Davis said Monday he had not heard from Lookout Valley, just outside Chattanooga, about the Saints’ game being moved back from its 6 p.m. CDT kickoff.
Lebanon at UppermanThe Class 4A Bees are coming off a 26-0 shutout of Fayetteville last week.
“Returning a lot of players from last year,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “They are very very physical football team. They pride themselves on physicality and toughness. We’re expecting them to line up and try to run the football at us.
“They have a sophomore quarterback that’s a good football player. But their bread and butter is running the football. They’ve got three different running backs that they use. One kid (Jaxson Robbins) is coming off an ACL. They’ve got (Ethan Palk) who’s kind of a hammer. And they’ve got (Ja’lyric Cullom) who’s kind of a mixture of the other two. A run-first football team. We’re going to have to stop the run and definitely be better in the passing game than we were last week.”
Upperman’s 3-3 stack defense is led by senior lineman Clayton Harris (6-foot-3, 230 pounds).
“He’s possibly one of the best defensive linemen we’ll face all year,” Gentry said of Harris. “Has a chance to be a really, really good football player… An athletic kid who’s a disrupter. They run a 3-3 stack which makes it hard to get in there and block those linebackers. They’re going to want to try to make you one-dimensional.”
Lebanon is coming off a 39-28 win at Antioch last week, a game in which the Blue Devils trailed 15-14 at halftime to a Bears team which hasn’t won a game in a couple of years.
“We told our kids at halftime this is a place we’ve been before, and a place they haven’t been in in a long time,” Gentry said. “In their locker room they’re probably thinking ‘we won the first half 22-21’. There’s still another half to play and they haven’t seen our best football. As a matter of fact, they’ve seen some of our worst football. We made a few simple adjustments at halftime, came back out and played much better in the second half.”
Gentry said the Blue Devils came out the game healthy.
Northwest at Wilson Central
With Wilson County Schools buses routinely running double routes due to a drivers shortage, they can’t take football teams to road games as early as coaches would sometimes like. That prompted the kickoff to Wilson Central’s game at Rossview to be pushed back 30 minutes. But the Wildcats didn’t need buses to return to Gladeville. Their come back from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter had them on could nine for the trip home.
“We played probably the worst half of football offensively we ever have in the first half,” first-year Wildcats coach Ben Kuhn said. “At halftime I said ‘Guys, it can’t get any worse’. Give credit to the kids. They believed and bought into it. The cool thing about winning the game like that, usually when you win one, you win another. Kids start to believe and start to see they are capable of winning games like this.”
Northwest, like Rossview a Clarksville school, opened the season last week with a 20-17 loss to Ft. Campbell, Ky.
“Very athletic team,” Kuhn said of the Vikings. “O-line, D-line, they’re big. Offensively, they got a good quarterback and good receivers.
“The biggest thing for us is we got a lot of work to do to fix mistakes, clean some things up with us.”
Kuhn said the Wildcats got out of the game with not much more than bumps and bruises.
Watertown at Gordonsville
With Friendship Christian long off the schedule for a decade, Trousdale County going off this year and a new far-flung region, this is one of Watertown’s few area rival games remaining. This is a rivalry game for Gordonsville as well, though the Big Blue Tigers may consider county-rival Smith County their biggest rival.
But coming off a 25-19 loss to the Owls last week, Gordonsville is seeking its first win of the season as the Tigers welcome Watertown to Turney Ford Field. The Purple Tigers pitched a 17-0 shutout of Forrest to open 2023 last Friday.
“Offensively, they’re spreading the ball a little bit more,” said longtime Watertown coach Gavin Webster, who played on Gordonsville’s 1984 state championship team. “Like to throw the ball… In just about everything they do they have a heavy-settish (formation) with a sniffer back there and will throw the ball out of it. Got a good little sophomore quarterback in (J) Foster. Got a couple of good receivers to go along with him. Decent speed.
“Defensively, we could see an even-odd front, both of those.”
Webster said the Purple Tigers came out of their opener healthy.
Friendship Christian at Donelson ChristianThese rivals are 1-0 following lopsided wins last week. Donelson Christian drubbed Ezell-Harding 42-7 while Friendship made fast work of Clarksville Academy 46-0.
“They got a lot of good skilled athletes who are back,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Wildcats. “Like we did, they lost their share, some good athletes, some good players. Numbers are similar to ours. We’re both dealing with the same issues.”
DCA usually runs an odd defensive front. But the Wildcats are spreading the ball more with more receivers.
“So far,” McNeal said of a program which had been one of the last of the I-formation teams.
There’s some irony in that McNeal has been putting in more I into Friendship’s offense, which last used it as its base attack some 20 years ago. One difference from the old days is the quarterback lines up in pistol formation these days.
“We’re doing more of what they were and they’re doing more of what we were,” McNeal said.
The current tailback, Tyson Wolcott, put up big numbers in last week’s game, as did new receiver Dontae Parker on end arounds.
“I was very pleased,” McNeal said of last week. “We got to see some things. Tyson did what we expected. Too many penalties, didn’t like that. But sometimes in a first game you get that. Got everybody else. Didn’t have to play (starters) in the second half. It’s a plus when you’re down numbers.”
Friendship, which broke into the season’s first Associated Press Division II-A poll at No. 1 with 13 first-place votes and 174 points (No. 2 Nashville Christian had three firsts and 149 points), also scored two first-quarter safeties. McNeal credited junior nose Car’Lando Barton with disrupting Clarksville Academy’s line as both two-point scoring plays were started with bad snaps.
“They struggled a bit,” McNeal said. “A lot of that has to do with Car’Lando. He’s hard to handle. Center sometimes, puts him in a bad situation when you have to block him and snap it.”
Hunters Lane at Mt. JulietA day after the Golden Bears debuted on local television with a 31-28 win over Cane Ridge, Hunters Lane was shutting out area-rival Maplewood last Friday as the Warriors continue to try to rebuild their program.
“I am a big admirer of Coach William Thomas and the way he does with that program,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry. “Details you look for when you see a program heading in the right direction and they check every box.
“If they keep doing those things, they’re eventually going to break through. Hopefully not this week.”
Perry said the Warriors also did well in scrimmages against first-year James Lawson (which replaced Hillwood) and McGavock.
“And like us, they have a very strong junior class,” Perry said.
Hunters Lane, with a veteran Caleb Smith (though still a junior) at quarterback, uses an offense whose formation is similar to Cane Ridge.
“Their identity is based more on the run than it is throwing — obviously Cane Ridge threw it 40 times,” Perry said. “Defensive, they present a lot of problems because they’ll line up in an odd front. But they almost every down are going to bring a fourth and/or a fifth person, sometimes six. They’re attacking. We have to be sound in our rules, particularly our run game and our RPG game because that can cause problems, especially in the early downs. You want to win those downs. When they’re bringing that kind of pressure, they’re causing problems.”
Nose guard Chester Burgess (6-2, 268, sophomore) is the force in Hunters Lane’s defense.
“(Burgess) is a good-looking human,” Perry said. “Generally speaking, if you want to run an odd front, it starts and ends with that position and they got one.”
West Creek at Green HillThe Hawks are coming off their first season-opening win in their four-year history, a 44-13 thumping of Northwest. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for that between Weeks 1 and 2 improvement.
“We started the first two drives on offense last week with two turnovers and then had a touchdown they scored on their first drive,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “We got to start a little faster this week, kind of clean up some of the mistakes we had with turnovers.”
West Creek is coming off a 9-6 loss at LaVergne last Thursday. The Coyotes run a wing-T on offense and a 4-2-5 on defense.
“No. 6 (senior jack-of-all-trades Daniel Honeycutt) is kind of their best player,” Crouch said. “(He) plays wingback, receiver and plays some quarterback as well.
“(They) play really good defense. Fly to the ball really well. Coached well on defense. It’ll be a good test for us on offense.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Lookout ValleyAfter winning just one game a year ago, the Saints have already matched that total with a 35-6 rout of RePublic last week.
“It was a great night,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “It’s always great when you can get that opening win. Breaking in Evan Padilla at quarterback. (He) had a very good night. Got to do a little bit of everything we wanted to. We were able to run the ball, throw the ball. We played pretty decent defense. Got a lot to still work on.
“It’s definitely an improved team.”
Lookout Valley opened the season with a 20-7 loss to Grace Baptist last Friday.
“They have some big boys,” Davis said of the Yellow Jackets. “They run a 3-3 stack. It seems they have turned into a spread team this year. They got a couple of athletes. It’ll be a good game.”
Davis said his guys have some nicks from last week but all will be ready to play by Friday.
