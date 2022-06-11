When then-Lebanon Democrat staff writer Mary Hinds was living with her sister years ago, she didn’t need an alarm clark.
The CLANG, CLANG coming from the horseshoe pit outside made sure she got to work on time.
Joan Elmore’s constant practice at her Mt. Juliet-area home helped her win a record-tying 10 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships. And though she’s long retired from her day job, her passion for the sport is in mid-career form.
The Tom Brady of her sport, Elmore is making plans to travel to Monroe, La., next month for the championships. If she wins another, she’ll become the all-time women’s champion, breaking a tie with Vick Winston.
But she doesn’t hope to do it. The winningest horseshoe pitcher in world championship history is planning on it — in ink.
“I don’t say ‘if’, WHEN I win this year,” is how Elmore put it earlier this week, noting she follows the words of her favorite athlete, tennis great Rafael Nadal.
“He said, ‘Everybody has the will to win. You have to have to have the willingness to prepare for it’, and that’s my motto,” she said. “If I ever give up the will to do this, then I’m done.
“As long as I have the desire, the hunger for it, I’ll continue.”
She retired from her job with the state of Tennessee 15 years ago, some 10 years after she took up pitching, but is reluctant to give her age.
“The reason I don’t like my age put in there is because all the horseshoe-pitching ladies want to know how old I am and I won’t tell them,” she said with a laugh. “They’re hoping I’ll retire.”
Fat chance. Elmore is hungry not only for her 11th world championship, to go with her numerous state titles, she’s planning to feast at these tournaments for years to come.
“What I’ve always done is I set a goal every year,” Elmore said. “This year, my goal is to set a new world record.
“Last year was tough for me because my husband (James) passed away. I’m still reeling from that a little bit so I didn’t know what to expect last year at the worlds. But that old competitive spirit just kicked in and there I went.”
Elmore is a native of Fentress County and went to high school at Clarkrange, which has become known for its girls’ basketball championships under Hall of Fame coach Lamar Rogers, who is Tennessee’s alltime winningest TSSAA coach with almost 1,300 and has eight state championships, two fewer than Elmore’s 10 world horseshoe titles. She didn’t play basketball in high school, which was well before Rogers’ time, and didn’t even take up pitching until she was 48, when most athletic careers (including coaching) are over.
“I always said if I started younger, there’s no telling what kind of records I could have had,” Elmore said. “I’ve been invited to start pitching cornhole. But I turned it down. I’m not taking on another sport at my age.”
She admits cornhole would be easier on her joints as it’s lighter.
“But the cornhole is like horseshoes or anything, you have to start on the ground up,” Elmore said. “You have to work through all the hoops and stuff. And I decided I didn’t want to take that on.”
She’ll go to Louisiana on July 15. Qualifying rounds will be July 18-20, followed by three days of championship rounds.
Her arm appears to be up to the challenge in which she could throw as many as 1,500 shoes during the three-day championship round. And that’s after the preliminaries.
“I’ve been so fortunate,” she said. “My arm is in great shape. I go to a sports doctor occasionally and get checked out, and he said ‘You’re amazing’.”
She said the underhanded motion helps and the muscle memory she’s developed helps.
“I’ve seen a lot of people there who’ve had sore shoulders, surgery, torn things and this and that,” she said. “And they’ll say, ‘How do you do throwing that many shoes?’. But I think I’ve trained myself to do it with ease.”
She said the physical aspect isn’t the most important part of pitching.
“Horseshoes is a mental game,” Elmore said. “You get the muscle memory… I can throw shoes in the dark and hit the stake. But the mental part of it is if you let your mind wonder, lose focus, you’re not going to have a good game, no matter how good you are.”
