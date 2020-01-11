Results from this week's Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
THURSDAY
8-9 COED
Navy 10, Red 8
Tyler Auth tossed in eight points and Eli Deffendall two for the Navy.
Brady Caven finished with four points and Elijah Lockhart and Raegam Way two each for the Red.
Purple 10, Orange 9
Khloe Smith scored six points, Houston Whited three and Will Palazola a free throw for the Purple.
Ryder Hunter scored seven points and Joseph Krog two for the Orange.
Gold 17, Maroon 10
Amira Chrisman knocked down nine points for the Gold while Kyleeyah Jennings, Caine Bumble, Erin Jones and Clay Hawkins had two each.
Katelynn Hopper and Micah Logue each finished with four points and Harper Mill two for the Maroon.
TUESDAY
9-10s
Gray 20, Gold 17
Hayden Higgins had 10 points for the Gray while Carsen Thomas scored six and Grant Taylor four.
See League/Page B2
Eli Spurlock scored seven points and Levi Chapman six for the Gold while Chad Thomas Lanning and Jaden Fugate each finished with two.
Green 22, Orange 9
Gage Bullock scored seven points and Casen Johnson six for the Green while Gideon Freeman finished with five and Kendrick Lewis and Donovan Pickett two apiece.
Seth Clark, Dylan Fagen, Mason Baird and Markel Owens each tossed in two points and Cody Larsen a free throw for the Orange.
Black 17, Red 7
Rashad Williams scored seven points for the Black while Noah Bennett and Canaan Rozell each threw in three and Jovanni Powell and Nathan Bennett tossed in two apiece.
Damien Nieves finished with four points, Ryan Paris two and Brayden Hale a free throw for the Red.
MONDAY
6-7s
Light Blue 9, Blue 7
Jada James finished with five points and Dillon Metzler and Tyler Young two each for the Light Blue.
Jentry Simpson scored four points and Conner Ryan four for the Blue.
Gold 12, Green 7
Jaquez Keeley scored six points for the Gold while Bo Davis, Colton Harris and Jack Sanders each tossed in two.
William Cartmell finished with four points, Aavav Patel two and Liam Williams a free throw for the Green.
8-9 COED
Gray 22, Blue 6
Brooklyn Evert threw in 13 points for the Gray while Bryler Bowers scored six, Hayden Evert two and Julian Johnson a free throw.
Jake Keel scored all six points for the Blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.