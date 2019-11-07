Franklin special guest for Nov. 10 pitching clinic
Former Wilson Central High and Vanderbilt pitcher A.J. Franklin, now playing in the Kansas City Royals farm system, will be a special guest at a pitching clinic for grades 4-10 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cumberland University. Cost is $45. Contact shunt9@yahoo.com for more information.
Mt. Juliet basketball Black and Gold Night Nov. 16
Mt. Juliet High basketball will hold its first-ever Black and Gold Night on Nov. 16. Both the boys' and girls' teams will hold an intrasquad scrimmage and an alumni game. Dinner will also be served. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Email Golden Bear assistant coach Jonathan Drake at drakej@wcschools.com or text him at 615-604-1477 for more information and to let him know you will be coming.
