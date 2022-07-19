Blue Raider Blitz returns to Mt. Juliet July 25
The second annual Blue Raider Blitz will come to CP Between the Lakes in Mt. Juliet from noon-1:30 p.m. July 25.
Middle Tennessee State fans and alumni can meet football coach Rick Stockstill and other Blue Raider head coaches. Representatives of the MTSU ticket office and athletic association will be on hand to answer questions and give away prizes, including the 2022 football poster. CP Between the Lakes is located at 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
LGSA fall registration now open
Registration for the Lebanon Girls Softball Association’s fall season is currently open at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. Click “Register” in the upper right-hand corner.
Registration is open through July 31. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com.
Volleyball officials needed
The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association, which provides officials for area middle and high school volleyball matches, is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to run from mid-August to mid-October.
Registration is under way. Typical junior-varsity/varsity matches pay $120. Training will be provided. Experience preferred, but is not necessary. Call co-assigner Diana Chalfant at 615-568-5228 or email DianaChalfant@yahoo.com.
