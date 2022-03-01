Flag football spring registration ends today
Registration is open for Lebanon Youth Football’s spring flag football season.
Cost is $85 per child and includes fees, insurance, flags and jersey. Teams will play an eight-game season beginning in April and ending before Memorial Day.
Teams are coed and practice consists of two-three evenings per week, depending on the coach, with games on Saturdays. Anyone interested in coaching should fill out that part of the registration process or message the Facebook page.
Registration closes today.
For more information, visit lebanonyouthfootballandcheer.org or Facebook.com/LebanonYouthFootball or phone 615-208-6756.
