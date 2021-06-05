MJ softball tryouts June 7-8
Tryouts for the 2022 Mt. Juliet High softball team will he held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 7 (juniors and seniors) and 8 (freshmen and sophomores). Players without a current physical will not be allowed to try out. Email coach Kevin Costley at costleyk@wcschools.com for more information.
MJHS softball camp June 7-8
The Mt. Juliet High School Softball Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 7 for K-4 and the same hours June 8 for grades 5-8. It will be run by Lady Bear coach Kevin Costley, assistant coaches and current and former MJHS players.
Cost is $50. To access an entry form, go to the Mt. Juliet High Softball Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Titans football camp at MJHS June 10
Mt. Juliet High School is one of five stops this summer for a series of Tennessee Titans football camps for ages 7-14. The camp will be at Mel Brown Athletic Complex June 10. High school coaches and former Titans players will lead the camps. For more information, visit tennesseetitans.com/community/youth-football-camps.
Watertown High baseball tryouts June 15
Tryouts for the 2022 Watertown High baseball team will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 15 at the Purple Tigers’ field. A second day, if needed, will be announced at the end of the first tryout date. Everyone trying out, who must have proof of a physical, should wear baseball pants, T-shirt and baseball cap.
They should also bring their own equipment such as bats, gloves and any other equipment needed, including cleats and turf or tennis shoes for the indoor facility.
