WHS girls' basketball "Princesses and Pancakes" fundraiser Oct. 19
The Watertown High girls' basketball team will hold a "Princesses and Pancakes" fundraiser from 9-11 a.m. Sept. Oct. 19 in the WHS cafeteria. Cost is $10 per person ahead of time or $12 at the door. All ages are welcome and may wear their own princess costume. Also, bring a camera to take pictures with a princess.
