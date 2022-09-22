Blue Devil Football Foundation golf scramble Oct. 7The Blue Devil Football Foundation’s annual golf scramble will tee off at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Pine Creek, 1835 Logue Road, Mt. Juliet.
Cost is $125 per person and $500 for a foursome. Sponsorships are also available. Golfers will have a chance to meet Lebanon High football coach Chuck Gentry. Breakfast and a swag bag will be provided. There will also be prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and a putting contest.
