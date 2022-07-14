Cumberland athletics camp scheduleCumberland camps for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and football will be held this summer. Registration for each of these camps and more camp information are available at https://www.cumberlandcamps.com/.
FOOTBALL
July 16 at Walker Valley HS in Cleveland, Tenn.
Session 1: QB, RB, WR, TE, LB, DB
8-9:45 a.m.
Session 2: OL, DL, K, P, LS
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
$45 per camper
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Attacking clinic
July 14
Grades 6-12
Middle school time — 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost — $50 per camper
High school time — 6-8 p.m.
High school cost — $75 per camper
Setting clinic
July 15
Grades 6-12
Middle school time — 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost — $50 per camper
High school time — 6-8 p.m.
High school cost — $75 per camper
Defense clinic
July 16
Grades 6-12
Middle school time — 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost — $50 per camper
High school time — 6-8 p.m.
High school cost — $75 per camper
Lebanon Youth Football registration is open for fall tackle and cheerRegistration is open for kids ages 4 — 12 for Lebanon Youth Football & Cheer’s fall 2022 season.
Practice for tackle football will begin July 18 with the regular season running through October. Cost per child is $200, which covers use of a helmet, uniform (jersey and integrated pants), insurance and league fees. Parents can register online at www.Lebanon YouthFootballandCheer.org. Parents interested in coaching are encouraged to reach out to LYFC via the website or social media. Registration closes July 18.
Blue Raider Blitz returns to Mt. Juliet July 25The second annual Blue Raider Blitz will come to CP Between the Lakes in Mt. Juliet from noon-1:30 p.m. July 25. Middle Tennessee State fans and alumni can meet football coach Rick Stockstill and other Blue Raider head coaches.
Representatives of the MTSU ticket office and athletic association will be on hand to answer questions and give away prizes, including the 2022 football poster. CP Between the Lakes is located at 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
LGSA fall registration now openRegistration for the Lebanon Girls Softball Association’s fall season is currently open at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. Click “Register” in the upper right-hand corner. Registration is open through July 31. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com.
Volleyball officials needed
The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association, which provides officials for area middle and high school volleyball matches, is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming season, which runs from mid-August to mid-October. Registration is under way. Typical junior-varsity/varsity matches pay $120. Training will be provided. Experience preferred, but is not necessary.
Call co-assigner Diana Chalfant at 615-568-5228 or email DianaChalfant@yahoo.com.
