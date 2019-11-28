Winter hitting clinic at Cumberland
Tennessee Tech assistant coach Jimmy Redovian will be the featured instructor at a winter hitting clinic at Cumberland on Dec. 15. Elementary grades will go from 1:30-3 p.m. and middle/high school from 3:30-5. Cost is $40 per camper. Register at shunt9@yahoo.com.
