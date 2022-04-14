MJ boys basketball camp May 31-June 2
The Mt. Juliet High boys basketball camp for rising second- through-eighth-graders will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 31-June 2. Cost is $100 per camper. The camp will be limited to 150 participants, so campers are urged to pre-register to be guaranteed a spot. Contact coach Jonathan Drake at 615-758-5606, ext. 3750 or drakej@wcschools.com.
