Wilson United Soccer signups
Online signups for the Wilson United Soccer League are available until March 1 at www.wilsonunited.org. In-person signings will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet. Cost for the youth league (born in 2006-16) is $85, with a $10 discount if a player can use a previous year’s jersey. The league will play an eight-game schedule, with six guaranteed. Jerseys are included. Cost for adult soccer, which is for ages 18 and older and will have a six-game schedule on Saturday afternoons, is $40.
Mt. Juliet High volleyball skills clinics
Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will host a series of skills clinics for grades 3 and up in the volleyball gym this spring. Cost is $20 per session or $80 for all five, which will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 21 and 28, April 18 and 25 and May 2. Email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com for more information.
