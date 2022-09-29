Blue Devil Football Foundation Golf Scramble Oct. 7The Blue Devil Football Foundation’s annual golf scramble will tee off at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Pine Creek, 1835 Logue Road, Mt. Juliet. Cost is $125 per person or $500 per foursome. Sponsorships are also available. Breakfast will be served. Prizes will be awarded and drawings held. Golfers can also meet Lebanon football coach Chuck Gentry. Contact Troy Davis at 615-486-9609 or email Tommy Bryan at tbryan@wilsonpost.com for more information or to register.
