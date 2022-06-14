Cumberland athletics camp scheduleCumberland camps for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and football will be held this summer. Registration for each of these camps and more camp information are available at https://www.cumberlandcamps.com/.
SOFTBALLYouth fundamentals camp
July 12-13
Ages 5-13
$75 per camper
FOOTBALLJune 25 at Coosa HS in Rome, Ga.
July 9 at Cumberland University
July 16 at Walker Valley HS in Cleveland, Tenn.
Session 1: QB, RB, WR, TE, LB, DB
8-9:45 a.m.
Session 2: OL, DL, K, P, LS
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
$45 per camper
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Overnight recruit camp
2023-2026 Graduates
July 9-10
$200 per camper
Attacking clinic
July 14
Grades 6-12
Middle school time — 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost — $50 per camper
High school time — 6-8 p.m.
High school cost — $75 per camper
Setting clinic
July 15
Grades 6-12
Middle school time — 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost — $50 per camper
High school time — 6-8 p.m.
High school cost — $75 per camper
Defense clinic
July 16
Grades 6-12
Middle school time — 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost — $50 per camper
High school time — 6-8 p.m.
High school cost — $75 per camper
SOCCERJune 20-23
Youth camps
Boys and girls ages 5-13
9-11:30 a.m.
$125 per camper
June 27-30
Youth camps
Boys and girls ages 5-13
9-11:30 a.m.
$125 per camper
June 27-30
High school camp
Boys and girls ages 14-18
5-7:30 p.m.
$125 per camper
July 11-14
Finishing, shooting and goalkeeping camp
9-11:30 a.m.
$125 per camper
MEN’S BASKETBALLJune 20-23
Boys day camp
Ages 6-13
10 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily
Cost by June 14 — $125 per camper
Cost after June 14 — $150 per camper
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
June 15-16
Youth camp
Grades 4-8
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$75 per camper
Lebanon Youth Football registration is open for fall tackle and cheer
Registration is open for kids ages 4 — 12 for Lebanon Youth Football & Cheer’s fall 2022 season. Practice for tackle football will begin July 18 with the regular season running through October. Cost per child is $200, which covers use of a helmet, uniform (jersey and integrated pants), insurance and league fees. Parents can register online at www.LebanonYouthFootballandCheer.org. Parents interested in coaching are encouraged to reach out to LYFC via the website or social media. Registration closes July 18.
officials needed
The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association, which provides officials for area middle and high school volleyball matches, is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming season, which runs from mid-August to mid-October. Registration is under way. Typical junior-varsity/varsity matches pay $120. Training will be provided. Experience preferred, but is not necessary.
Call co-assigner Diana Chalfant at 615-568-5228 or email DianaChalfant@yahoo.com.
