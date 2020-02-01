Wilson United Soccer signups
Online signups for the Wilson United Soccer League are available until March 1 at www.wilsonunited.org. In-person signings will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Greenhill Church, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14 at College Hills (Parents Night Out) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet. Cost for the youth league (born in 2006-16) is $85, with a $10 discount if a player can use a previous year’s jersey. The league will play an eight-game schedule, with six guaranteed. Jerseys are included. Cost for adult soccer, which is for ages 18-older and will have a six-game schedule on Saturday afternoons, is $40.
