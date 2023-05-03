LHS Football Blue & White Casino Night
The Blue Devil Football Foundation will hold its inaugural Blue & White Casino Night at The Mill on May 12.
The Blue Devil Football Foundation will hold its inaugural Blue & White Casino Night at The Mill on May 12.
Longtime Middle Tennessee sports media personality Joe (Big Joe on the Go) Dubin will serve as master of ceremonies.
Plans call for a meal, cash bar, silent and live auctions, dance floor and an assortment of game tables where patrons can accumulate points toward random drawings for prizes at the end of the night. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire.
Tickets are $65 per person and $700 per table, which includes eight tickets and special perks. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the meal served at 6:30.
Advance tickets are available from Lebanon High head coach Chuck Gentry (615-418-7587) or assistant Dusty Brady (615-489-3347). Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Proceeds will go to the Blue Devil Football Foundation which supports the LHS football program.
Mt. Juliet softball camp June 12-13
Mt. Juliet HIgh’s softball camp for grades K-8 will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 12-13 at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex/Mike Gwaltney Field.
Cost is $100. Online registration deadline is May 16.
Walk-up registration on the first day is $115 by cash or check only, with no guarantee of a shirt.
Players should bring tennis shoes, bat, batting helmet, glove and fielder’s mask (if one is used). Email Coach Kevin Costley at costleyk@wilsonk12tn.us or register on the MJHS website announcement area at www.wcschools.com/mjhs.
