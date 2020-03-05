Former CU infielder, MTSU coach to speak at LHS’ First Pitch dinner
Former Cumberland infielder and Middle Tennessee State coach Jim McGuire will be the keynote speaker Friday at Lebanon High School’s third annual “First Pitch” dinner in the LHS cafeteria.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will feature both a live and silent auction, presentation of the Brent Foster Legacy Award to local businessman and 1971 LHS graduate Brownie Hall and introduction of the 2020 Blue Devils.
Tickets are $10 per person and available from any Blue Devil baseball player and at the door.
Mt. Juliet High volleyball skills clinics slated
Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will host a series of skills clinics for grades 3-up in the volleyball gym this spring. Cost is $20 per session or $80 for all five, which will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 21 and 28, April 18 and 25 and May 2. Email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com for more information.
