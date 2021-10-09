WHS girls’ basketball Princess and Superhero fundraiserWatertown High girls’ basketball will hold its third annual Princess and Superhero pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 23 in the WHS commons area. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door. Parents are urged to bring their cameras and the children to be dressed as princesses or superheroes.
Latest News
- Wildcats stampeded by Bison, 41-16
- Devils dominant in ending 12-game skid to Bears
- Are China's threats to Taiwan a bluff?
- Tennessee-South Carolina pits pair of SEC's new coaches
- No. 20 Florida looking to make it 8 straight against Vandy
- No. 20 Florida seeks bounce-back performance against Vandy
- Jags trying to move on from 'negative stuff' against Titans
- A few of the 12 NFL teams never to have won Super Bowl have real chance this year
Articles
- Scottsville man allegedly crashes car, flees from officers
- La Vergne woman allegedly falsifies COVID-19 illness
- Former Trousdale Turner corrections officer indicted
- Lebanon man indicted by Grand Jury
- Branger Colt Ingram
- Bank's demolition of historic home criticized
- Former Trousdale Turner corrections officer indicted
- Looking Back: The burial site of Hartsville's namesake
- Christopher Issac Pedigo
- Teresa Harvey Fuller
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.