WHS girls’ basketball Princess and Superhero fundraiser
Watertown High girls’ basketball will hold its third annual Princess and Superhero pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 23 in the WHS commons area. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door. Parents are urged to bring their cameras and the children to be dressed as princesses or superheroes.
