MJHS softball camp June 6-7

Mt. Juliet High School will hold a softball camp for girls in grades K-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 6-7. The camp will be run by coaches Kevin Costley and Jeff Ethridge as well as current and former Lady Bear players. Cost is $100. Campers should bring cleats, bat, glove and batting helmet as well as tennis shoes for indoor work. A link to the camp is posted on the MJHS website.

Cumberland athletics camp schedule

Cumberland camps for baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer and football will be held this summer. Registration for each of these camps and more camp information are available at https://www.cumberlandcamps.com/.

BASEBALL

Fundamentals camp June 6-9 

Ages 6-9 9 a.m.-noon

Ages 10-13 1-4:00 p.m.

$100 per camper

Hitting camp June 13-16

Ages 6-14

9 a.m.-noon

$100 per camper

Pitching camp June 13-16

Ages 6-14

1-4 p.m.

$100 per camper

SOFTBALL

Youth fundamentals camp

June 14-15

Ages 5-13

$75 per camper

Youth fundamentals camp

July 12-13

Ages 5-13

$75 per camper

FOOTBALL

June 11 at Cumberland University

June 25 at Coosa HS in Rome, Ga.

July 9 at Cumberland University

July 16 at Walker Valley HS in Cleveland, Tenn.

Session 1: QB, RB, WR, TE, LB, DB

8-9:45 a.m.

Session 2: OL, DL, K, P, LS

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

$45 per camper

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Overnight recruit camp

2023-2026 Graduates

July 9-10

$200 per camper

Attacking clinic

July 14

Grades 6-12

Middle school time - 1-4 p.m.

Middle school cost - $50 per camper

High school time - 6-8 p.m.

High school cost - $75 per camper

Setting clinic

July 15

Grades 6-12

Middle school time - 1-4 p.m.

Middle school cost - $50 per camper

High school time - 6-8 p.m.

High school cost - $75 per camper

Defense clinic

July 16

Grades 6-12

Middle school time - 1-4 p.m.

Middle school cost - $50 per camper

High school time - 6-8 p.m.

High school cost - $75 per camper

SOCCER

June 20-23

Youth camps

Boys and girls ages 5-13

9-11:30 a.m.

$125 per camper

June 27-30

Youth camps

Boys and girls ages 5-13

9-11:30 a.m.

$125 per camper

June 27-30

High school camp

Boys and girls ages 14-18

5-7:30 p.m.

$125 per camper

July 11-14

Finishing, shooting and goalkeeping camp

9-11:30 a.m.

$125 per camper

MEN'S BASKETBALL

June 20-23

Boys day camp

Ages 6-13

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily

Cost by June 14 - $125 per camper

Cost after June 14 - $150 per camper

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

June 15-16

Youth camp

Grades 4-8

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$75 per camper

