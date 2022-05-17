MJHS softball camp June 6-7
Mt. Juliet High School will hold a softball camp for girls in grades K-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 6-7. The camp will be run by coaches Kevin Costley and Jeff Ethridge as well as current and former Lady Bear players. Cost is $100. Campers should bring cleats, bat, glove and batting helmet as well as tennis shoes for indoor work. A link to the camp is posted on the MJHS website.
Cumberland athletics camp schedule
Cumberland camps for baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer and football will be held this summer. Registration for each of these camps and more camp information are available at https://www.cumberlandcamps.com/.
BASEBALL
Fundamentals camp June 6-9
Ages 6-9 9 a.m.-noon
Ages 10-13 1-4:00 p.m.
$100 per camper
Hitting camp June 13-16
Ages 6-14
9 a.m.-noon
$100 per camper
Pitching camp June 13-16
Ages 6-14
1-4 p.m.
$100 per camper
SOFTBALL
Youth fundamentals camp
June 14-15
Ages 5-13
$75 per camper
Youth fundamentals camp
July 12-13
Ages 5-13
$75 per camper
FOOTBALL
June 11 at Cumberland University
June 25 at Coosa HS in Rome, Ga.
July 9 at Cumberland University
July 16 at Walker Valley HS in Cleveland, Tenn.
Session 1: QB, RB, WR, TE, LB, DB
8-9:45 a.m.
Session 2: OL, DL, K, P, LS
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
$45 per camper
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Overnight recruit camp
2023-2026 Graduates
July 9-10
$200 per camper
Attacking clinic
July 14
Grades 6-12
Middle school time - 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost - $50 per camper
High school time - 6-8 p.m.
High school cost - $75 per camper
Setting clinic
July 15
Grades 6-12
Middle school time - 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost - $50 per camper
High school time - 6-8 p.m.
High school cost - $75 per camper
Defense clinic
July 16
Grades 6-12
Middle school time - 1-4 p.m.
Middle school cost - $50 per camper
High school time - 6-8 p.m.
High school cost - $75 per camper
SOCCER
June 20-23
Youth camps
Boys and girls ages 5-13
9-11:30 a.m.
$125 per camper
June 27-30
Youth camps
Boys and girls ages 5-13
9-11:30 a.m.
$125 per camper
June 27-30
High school camp
Boys and girls ages 14-18
5-7:30 p.m.
$125 per camper
July 11-14
Finishing, shooting and goalkeeping camp
9-11:30 a.m.
$125 per camper
MEN'S BASKETBALL
June 20-23
Boys day camp
Ages 6-13
10 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily
Cost by June 14 - $125 per camper
Cost after June 14 - $150 per camper
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
June 15-16
Youth camp
Grades 4-8
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$75 per camper
