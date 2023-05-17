Mt. Juliet softball camp June 12-13
Mt. Juliet High’s softball camp for grades K-8 will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 12-13 at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex/Mike Gwaltney Field. Cost is $100. Online registration deadline is May 16. Walk-up registration on the first day is $115 by cash or check only, with no guarantee of a shirt. Players should bring tennis shoes, bat, batting helmet, glove and fielder’s mask (if one is used). Email Coach Kevin Costley at costleyk@wilsonk12tn.us or register on the MJHS website announcement area at www.wcschools.com/mjhs.
