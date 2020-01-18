LGSA signups open onlineLebanon Girls Softball Association registration for the 2020 season is now open at www.lebanongirls softball.com.
Registration is only available through this website.
Ages 3-14 (3-year-olds must turn 4 by June 30 of this year).
More information is available on the website.
Fees are $30 for pee wee, $80 for 6 and $90 for 8, 10 and 14U.
For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or call league president Wayne Oakley at 615-305-4590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.