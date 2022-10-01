Blue Devil Football Foundation Golf Scramble set for Oct. 7
The Blue Devil Football Foundation’s annual golf scramble will tee off at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Pine Creek, 1835 Logue Road, Mt. Juliet. Cost is $125 per person or $500 per foursome. Sponsorships are also available. Breakfast will be served. Prizes will be awarded and drawings held. Golfers can also meet Lebanon football coach Chuck Gentry. Contact Troy Davis at 615-486-9609 or email Tommy Bryan at tbryan@wilsonpost.com for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.