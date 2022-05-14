Results from this week’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
THURSDAY
14-UNDER
Dick’s Sporting Goods 12, Ligon & Bobo 9
Lillian Fulton drove in four Dick’s runs and doubled. Sadie Mosley singled twice and Amelia Friedhof singled.
Amiyah Hodge drove in five Ligon & Bobo runs on a triple and double. Camryn Flowers, Allie Guarino and Addison Sellars singled.
Lebanon Monument 9, Lyons Pump Company 8
Makayla Ardissono, Briana Campbell, Harper Neal, Caroline Pope and Sarah Jane Porter singled for Lyons.
10-UNDER
Journey’s 8, Wilson Bank & Trust 7
Scarlett Biddle, Emery Dowdy, Isabelle Hodge and Lexxi Williams singled for Journey’s.
Kaylen Hale drove in two Wilson Bank runs and singled.
Homes By Huber 13, PJ’s HVAC 10
Rylee Stanley singled twice and homered for Homes. Noa Lovelace singled twice and Jaila Kelly once as they and Jordyn Swann doubled. Mileigh Silcox drove in three runs as she singled twice while Reese Sellars supplied one single.
Sydney Mae Russell singled at the plate while striking out six batters from the circle for PJ’s. Sloane Greer stole home three times.
8-UNDER
Cedar City RV 21, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 14
Natalie Russell doubled three times and MaKenna Malone twice for Cedar City. Marley Pyburn doubled twice. Norah Dunlap and Laekyn King each singled twice and Camilla Humes once as each added a double. Austyn King, Tessa Lewis, Adalynd Theiring and Josi Ward singled three times each and Everleigh Harp once.
Kennedy McCue homered, tripled and doubled for Bulow while Avery McDowell singled twice and homered. Lyla Mae Craighead and Aubrie Wright doubled and singled. Adelyn Long singled twice and Lynnlee Biddle, Millie Donegan, Avery Harris, Ella Moore and Bella Parker once apiece.
TUESDAY
10-UNDER
Homes By Huber 14, Relentless 2
Mileigh Silcox singled as she and Hadley Williams each doubled twice for Homes while Noa Lovelace singled twice and doubled.Rylee Stanley added a single.
Journey’s 10, Wilson Bank & Trust 9
Harper Hall singled for Journey’s.
Addison Whitlock singled twice and Gracie Lowery and Jaycee Patterson once apiece for Wilson Bank.
8-UNDER
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics vs. Adam Wright Design
(no score provided)
Avery McDowell tripled twice and singled for Bulow. Finley Braundmeier singled twice and Avery Harris once as both tripled. Millie Donegan, Adelyn Long, Kennedy McCue and Aubrie Wright each singled twice and Lyla Mae Craighead once as they and Bella Parker doubled. Lynnlee Biddle singled twice.
Annabel Mruk tripled for Adam Wright while Alannah Hale and Emmie Thompson doubled and singled. Hayden Johnson, Mariah Logue, Brooklynn Miller and Amelia Mruk each singled twice and Penelope Clark, Presley Mayberry and Ryleigh Pettit once apiece.
PEE WEE
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Permobil
Fury Cunningham, Ella Grace Garvin, Shaohannahh Heath, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal, Valerie Thompson and Harper Weldy each singled twice and Parker Bryan and Lakelyn Thompson once apiece for Mortgage Investors.
Mary Grace Byrd and Raelyn Steele homered and singled for Permobil while Scarlett Beaty, Oaklyn Chase, Sara Hyde, Madi Jae Mull, Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli and Eden Wassell each singled twice.
