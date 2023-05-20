Results from this week’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
THURSDAY
14-UNDER
Archadeck 14, Relentless Pursuit 3
Aubrey N. Smith tripled and drove in four runs for Archadeck. Rylee Stanley and Alice Pierce singled as they, Lexxi Williams and Ja’Ziyah Jackson doubled. Kylee Geisehoffer, Harper Hall, Ava Lanning and Aisha Thompson singled.
Mary-Kate Taylor and Anistasia Lahr each singled twice and Emery Dowdy, Amelia Friedhof and Lillian Fulton once apiece for Relentless Pursuit.
Hometown Team 11, Southeast Impressions 10
Lucy Deffendall drove in four Hometown runs as she and Kathleen Chilelli homered and singled.
Madellyn Patton homered for SEI.
10-UNDER
Lyon’s Pump Company 7, PJ’s HVAC 4
Scarlett Biddle homered and Oakley Collins singled for Lyon’s. Collins struck out 10 from the circle. Asiyah Rhodes doubled as she, Emmalei Polk and Avery Smallwood singled for PJ’s.
Adam Wright Design 7, Rackley Roofing 3
Gracie Paton hit a two-run homer for Adam Wright. Carly Hodge struck out six in three innings.
Ryleigh Turnage singled for Rackley.
8-UNDER
Cecar City RV 11, Bates Ford 9
Irelyn Christenbury singled twice and MaKenna Malone once as both homered for Cedar City while Harper Rendell singled twice and doubled. Lola Trammel singled four times, Randalynn Chandler and Ralyn Rogers three times each, Finley Illobre twice and Ashtyn George and Millie Ray Sewell once apiece.
Mattie Earps singled as she and Addie Theiring homered for Bates Ford. Sophia Hatter tripled and Brielle Moler doubled as both singled. Audrey Wiley singled three times; Daisy Howes, Promise Manier and Ava Williams twice each and Ariana Walker and Lila Driver once apiece.
6-UNDER
Richard Whitener 7, Mucho Love Music 2
Emrie Blaike Thompson tripled and singled for Richard Whitener. Evelyn Liddle and Jurnee Mercer each singled three times; Payton Hackett, Larkin Mofield, Bella Norris and Emma Satterfield twice apiece and Clara Smith and Ellie Outson once each.
Ella Miller singled twice and Addie Stafford once as they and Paislee Wilson doubled for Mucho Love. Avilynn Barger, Emily Brandenburg and Fiury Cunningham singled.
MONDAY
14-UNDER
Relentless Pursuit 10, Hometown Team 4
Anistasia Lahr singled as she and Aria Morquecho homered for Relentless Pursuit while Hadleigh Gant and Amelia Friedhof doubled. Brelyn Christenbury and Alannah Wombles each singled twice and Emery Dowdy, Mary-Kate Taylor, Addison Cornish and Lillian Fulton once apiece.
Carly Allen drove in two runs and tripled while Kathleen Chilelli singled for Hometown Team.
Archadeck 10, Southeast Impressions 2
Alice PIerce tripled and drove in three runs for Archadeck while Kylie Geisenhoffer, Aubrey N. Smith and Aisha Thompson singled.
Madelyn Patton doubled and Janea Pettit singled for SEI.
10-UNDER
Dick’s Sporting Goods 8, PJ’s HVAC 7
Kendra Yost drove in two runs as she and Jillian Lanning doubled for Dick’s while Amelia Mruk singled.
Avery Smallwood and Camilla (no last name given) doubled for PJ’s. Emmalei Polk singled twice and Asiyah Rhodes, Jaci Andrews and Kenzlie Redmon once apiece.
Lyon’s Pump Company 7, Adam Wright Design 3
Oakley Collins singled while striking out nine batters for Lyon’s.
Gracie Patton doubled in two runs for Adam Wright while Bailey Dahlen delivered an RBI single.
8-UNDER
Cedar City RV 14, Ligon & Bobo 6
Millie Ray Sewell doubled twice and singled for Cedar City. Finley Illobre and Harper Rendell each singled three times and Lola Trammel once as all three doubled. Irelyn Christenbury singled four times, MaKenna Malone twice and Randalynn Chandler, Ashtyn George, Rayleigh Petty and Ralyn Rogers once apiece.
Austyn King doubled and singled for Ligon & Bobo. Vivian Logue singled three times, Nora Glover and Presley Hackett twice and Halstyn Andrews, Lynlee Biddle,Mariah Logue and Presley Mayberry once each.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Lebanon Monument
Ellie Eiermann homered twice for Mortgage while Eloise Oxley homered and singled. Tiegan Kaiser tripled and Ensley Whittington doubled as both singled. Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Corleigh Conrad, Lakelyn Thompson, Parker Bryan, Makaleigh Oneal and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice.
Harley Hinson doubled and singled for Lebanon Monument while Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Mary Grace Byrd, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller,Paisley Turnage, Riley Appleyard, August Wilson and Kendall Youngs each singled twice.
