CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Trailing 17-6 at the half, Cumberland put up 10 points in the third quarter, but an interception set up a fourth-quarter touchdown by Thomas More as the Saints pulled out the 24-16 win last Saturday.
Cumberland (3-4, 1-4 Mid-South Conference) offensively put up 365 yards of offense, 60 more than Thomas More in the game. The Phoenix threw for 260 while adding 105 rushing. Luke Holloway completed 21 of 37 passes for 236 yards without a touchdown while throwing the interception. He also ran for 38 yards on 11 carries and a 13 yard touchdown rush. Treylon Sheppard carried the ball 23 times for 60 yards for one touchdown. Jaylen Taylor caught seven passes for 86 yards while Elijah Gaskin hauled in six receptions for 72.
Josh Jones led the team in tackles again with seven from the middle of the defensive line. Tanner Woodall and Johnathan Singleton each added five tackles. Trevor Griffin collected his third interception of the season.
Cumberland converted 7 of 22 third-down tries and went for it on fourth down four times, picking up the first down each of those tries.
Thomas More (4-3, 3-1 MSC) capitalized on big plays and miscues by CU returning a blocked field goal for a score and the late interception to seal the win. Quarterback Blaine Espinosa completed 10 of-18 passes for 108 yards with just one interception. The Cookeville native also led the Saints in rushing going for 74 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns — 66 and 2 yards.
Cumberland elected to defer the toss to receive in the second half, but the second play from scrimmage Saints quarterback Blaine Espinosa went right up the gut on a draw 66-yards to the house for an early 7-0 lead.
After the Saints forced a punt after just six Cumberland plays, Thomas More worked its way downfield for a 23-yard chip-shot field goal converted by Luke Iden for a 10-point lead in the first.
The Phoenix got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on an 18-yard play drive where CU converted on two fourth-down plays as Holloway scrambled for the first on both. Sheppard got around the outside for the score on an 8-yard touchdown rush. The drive took over eight minutes of play clock. Cumberland tried to go for two, but failed making the score 10-6 with 4:12 left in the half.
The defense forced a quick three-and-out on the ensuing series. Cumberland took over at its 23 and quickly got a big chunk of yards as Holloway found Alex Valdez for 18 yards.
The drive stalled in Thomas More territory and CU elected to try a 47-yard field goal with Austin Nunley. His attempt was blocked and returned 70 yards to the end zone for the 17-6 score at the break.
Cumberland took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards for a touchdown. Holloway scampered for a 13-yard touchdown rush to cap the drive and cut the score to 17-13.
The next drive, Trevor Griffin intercepted his third pass of the season after it was tipped. CU capitalized on the Saints’ mistake and converted a 30-yard field goal from Hunter Mathis to make it a one-point game, 17-16.
In the fourth quarter, after the defense had a big stop, Holloway threw an errant pass that was intercepted by Jackson Belk and returned 47 yards to the 14-yard line. Three plays later, Espinosa pushed across a 2-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead to eight, 24-16, with 9:51 to play.
Cumberland went three-and-out giving the ball right back to TMU. The Saints had a chance to seal the win with a 36-yard field goal attempt that Luke Iden pushed right, giving life to Cumberland. Brandon Edmonston checked in at QB and moved the chains twice, but after rushing for a first down on 3rd-and-1, a holding penalty backed the Phoenix up and the Saints held CU on third down. Cumberland elected to punt with 2:36 left in the game and never got the ball back.
The Phoenix will return to Nokes-Lasater field this coming Saturday to take on No. 3 Lindsey Wilson. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Thomas More 24, Cumberland 16
Thomas More—Blaine Espinosa 66 run (Luke Iden kick), 14:19.
Thomas More—Iden 23 FG, 7:41.
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 8 run (pass failed), 4:12.
Thomas More—Colton Sandhas 70 blocked field goal return (Iden kick), 2:58.
Cumberland—Luke Holloway 13 run (Hunter Mathis kick), 10:40.
Cumberland—Hunter Mathis 30 FG, 7:36.
Thomas More—Espinosa 2 run (Iden kick), 9:51.
Rushes-yards|37-105|31|181
—Comp.-Att.-Int.|23-39-1|12-20-1
Penalties-yards|9-68|6-45
RUSHING—Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 23-60, Luke Holloway 11-38, Brandon Edwards 2-4, J.J. Johnson 1-3. Thomas More: Blaine Espinosa 9-74, Maleek Jarrett 12-67, Craig Wills 2-14, Rae’Von Vaden 2-12, Freddie Johnson 2-10, Jordan Marksberry 3-5, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING—Cumberland: Luke Holloway 21-37-1—236, Brandon Edmondson 2-2-0—24. Thomas More: Blaine Espinosa 10-18-1—108, Rae’Von Vaden 2-2-0—19.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 7-86, Elijah Gaskin 6-72, Alex Valdez 4-56, Joe Johnson 3-41, Kyle Scott 1-4, Treylon Sheppard 2-1. Thomas More: Freddie Johnson 2-38, Hunter Ahfeld 1-26, Preston Agee 2-20, Robert Borneman 2-17, Craig Wills 2-16, Cameron Patterson 2-5, Mike Kirch 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Austin Nunley 47 (blocked). Thomas More: Luke Iden 36.
