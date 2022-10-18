CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Trailing 17-6 at the half, Cumberland put up 10 points in the third quarter, but an interception set up a fourth-quarter touchdown by Thomas More as the Saints pulled out the 24-16 win last Saturday.

Cumberland (3-4, 1-4 Mid-South Conference) offensively put up 365 yards of offense, 60 more than Thomas More in the game. The Phoenix threw for 260 while adding 105 rushing. Luke Holloway completed 21 of 37 passes for 236 yards without a touchdown while throwing the interception. He also ran for 38 yards on 11 carries and a 13 yard touchdown rush. Treylon Sheppard carried the ball 23 times for 60 yards for one touchdown. Jaylen Taylor caught seven passes for 86 yards while Elijah Gaskin hauled in six receptions for 72.

