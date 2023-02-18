Thomas shoots Central to 9-4A semifinals

MT. JULIET — A frustrating six weeks of District 9-4A basketball was erased by a 2-0 week for Wilson Central’s boys.
Two years after being prepped for emergency surgery while his Wildcats’ season was ending in their first-round tournament game, senior Ethan Thomas shot Central into the district semifinals with a pullup jumper in the lane to end overtime with a 58-56 victory Thursday night.
As a sophomore, Thomas sustained a broken ankle early in Central’s elimination round game at Lebanon. By the time the Blue Devils ended the Wildcats’ season, Thomas was facing surgery to repair the damage.
Two years later, the senior added the Golden Bears to earlier late-game victims Siegel and Cane Ridge.
But those two wins came before the Wildcats lost their first seven district games, a slide which ended this past Monday night with a regular season-ending win at Mt. Juliet.
This one bought three more games for the 10-16 Wildcats, starting with today’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Green Hill at Cookeville. Central will also play Tuesday for either third place or the championship and qualified for next Saturday’s Region 5-4A first round.
“With a lot of youth on your team, you see that late in the year things start to click a little bit more,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “Give a lot of credit to Mt. Juliet. They do a lot of things to take you out of rhythm, make you do things you don’t want to do. Our guys found a way to battle through that. Made a sloppy game into a win.”
On the other side, Mt. Juliet, coming off a winless district season last year, was in third place midway through the campaign but is finished for 2022-23 at 13-16.
Both teams had a chance to win in regulation. Central was holding for a final shot when Thomas was called for a five-second violation with 6.2 seconds left. But Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan missed a point-blank shot which was rebounded by Thomas as the buzzer sounded, sending the teams to overtime tied at 46-46.
A three-point play by freshman JaMichael Mitchell gave Central a 50-46 lead as Mt. Juliet center John Lloyd fouled out.
Mt. Juliet kept coming back. Daniyan drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 8.4 seconds left and swished all three to give him 21 points for the night in his final Golden Bear basketball game and a 56-56 tie.
That was enough time for Thomas to bring the ball down the court and, finding no one open, took it into the lane and stuck the final dagger in the Golden Bears’ season.
“We didn’t want to go home,” Thomas said. “I got lucky on the first two (game-winners) so I was like ‘it’s got to go in’, so I just shot it.
“If we had of went home tonight, it would have been devastating. But we all fought… I’m so proud of all of us. We’ve come together. We were 1-7 and to win two games in a row and go play regions, it’s awesome. I’m really happy.”
“What a finish, what a game,” Teeter said. “We had ample opportunities and then we forfeited some of those. We figured out a way at the end to get it done.”
Wilson Central stuck first with a 9-2 lead. But the Bears battled back to within 11-9 going into the second quarter.
The next 3 1/2 quarters were an exhibition of back-and-forth basketball as two teams who have endured their share of frustrations played as if they didn’t want their season to end. Mt. Juliet led 21-19 at halftime and 32-30 going into the fourth.
“We fought, we battled,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “The Thomas kid, he’s hit some big shots all year… We kind of had the feeling he was going to take the last shot.
“You try not to put yourself in that position where it comes down to one.”
Central received big scoring contributions from young and veterans, alike as Mitchell scored 12 of his 16 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Senior Austin Alexander also scored 16, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Each sank six free throws. Thomas tossed in 10 points while sophomore Towan Siler scored eight, Jayden Wilson five and Ike Boone three.
Daniyan scored all of his points after halftime, including 14 in the fourth quarter. He 8 of 9 free throws. Jon’Mikael Crudup collected nine points for Mt. Juliet while Braxton Corey and Carone Goree each supplied six, Eric Williams five, Chad Marudas four, Lloyd a three-point play and Ashton Kirkendoll two free throw.
Webb ousts Friendship from Middle Region tournament
BELL BUCKLE — Webb School pulled away in the final minutes of a 67-58 win over Friendship Christian in the East Region first round Wednesday night.
The Commanders trailed by one point midway through the fourth quarter before the Feet pulled away, hitting 8 of 13 free throws in the period.
The teams were tied 10-10 following the first period. Friendship led briefly early in the second before Webb took a 30-26 lead at halftime and 51-42 going into the fourth.
“Future is very bright playing three freshmen, three sophomores and a junior,” said Friendship coach Jeff Long, whose Commanders are due to return four starters next year while graduating two from a team which finished 14-18.
All five Feet starters scored in double figures and provided all of Webb’s points. Arnett Hayes had 17 points and Tavern Comage 16. Eli Brown bagged four 3-pointers as he and Jax Howard each had 12 while Stephen Olpwoniyi tossed in the other 10 as the winners advanced to the semifinals with a 19-10 record.
Colby Jones, Friendship’s only All-District 4-IIA selection, threw in three 3-pointers to lead the Commanders with 21 points while Noah Major managed 11. Charley Carpenter, one of two seniors on the roster, connected on two second-half triples as he tossed in 10 in his FCS finale. Freshman Xavier Humphrey had six points, senior Dillon Turner five, Cayden Law a 3 and D. Boone two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.