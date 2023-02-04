Though delayed, signings go on

Friendship Christian lineman Devin Lively signed to play football for the Air Force Academy on Thursday. Seated with him are parents, Gary and Tersa Lively. Standing are (from left) Commander assistant coaches Bradley Rowlett and Duane Lowe, head coach John McNeal and assistant Ben Johnson.

 Friendship Christian School

High school athletes have to overcome a lot to earn an athletic scholarship to college. So when the time came to sign on the dotted line, or at least have ceremonial picture taking, the threat of a little ice wasn’t going to stop them.

Though Wilson County didn’t get the ice other areas of Middle Tennessee received, the school closings resulting from the forecasts played some havoc with National Signing Day on Wednesday.

