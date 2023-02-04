Though delayed, signings go on

High school athletes have to overcome a lot to earn an athletic scholarship to college. So when the time came to sign on the dotted line, or at least have ceremonial picture taking, the threat of a little ice wasn’t going to stop them.
Though Wilson County didn’t get the ice other areas of Middle Tennessee received, the school closings resulting from the forecasts played some havoc with National Signing Day on Wednesday.
But national letters of intent were still signed and, at least at some schools, ceremonies have been held.
Lebanon didn’t wait for classes to resume yesterday to honor five Blue Devils who signed to play college football, doing so Thursday. Some of the actual signings occurred during the December period, including quarterback Jaylen Abston (with Murray State) and tackles Aidan Donald (Chattanooga) and Eli Freeman (Ball State). Safety Nolan Sandefur signed with NAIA power Lindsey Wilson while the biggest remaining fish in the water, explosive receiver/kick returner Anthony Crowell, signed with Army.
Signing with another service academy was Friendship Christian lineman Devin Lively, who cast his lot with Air Force. His quarterback, Garrett Weekly, who announced his plan last fall to walk on at Stanford, has since said he will play for Division III Berry College in Rome, Ga.
Watertown offensive lineman Garner Creswell and linebacker Noah Clemmons signed with Cumberland. Their ceremonies were held yesterday.
Also rescheduled for yesterday were 14 signings at Mt. Juliet, though not all for football.
Mark Shenouda (Memphis), Griffin Throneberry and Corey Rocchietti (Austin Peay), Maston Kimbrough (Georgetown College), Romario Borno (John Melvin), Keion Irby (Lindsey Wilson) and Osize Daniyan (Yale) were scheduled to sign for football.
Also slated to sign at MJHS were girls’ basketball player Kayley Jones (Huntington), volleyball player Amanda Hatfield (Cleveland State Community College), cross country runner McKenzie Fitzgerald (Milligan), bowler Ryan McWilliams (Pikeville), softball player Karli Costley (Vol State) and girls’ soccer player Kaitlyn Stake with Army.
Green Hill had signings scheduled for Wednesday before classes were canceled. Athletic Director E.J. Wood said yesterday afternoon those would be rescheduled for next Friday. Tight end Braiden Staten is to sign with Florida International and wide receiver Kaleb Carver with the University of Indianapolis. The AD said as many as 10 Hawk seniors could sign, but as of right now only Staten and Carver have committed.
Wilson Central is expected to have some signings take place next week.
