MURFREESBORO — Three doubles tennis teams reached the state individual semifinals before bowing out of the TSSAA Spring Fling 30 on Thursday at the Adams Tennis Complex.
Watertown juniors Blake Myer and Ben Purnell beat Union City seniors Gavin Pledge and Charleton Wisener 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in Thursday’s morning session of the boys’ Class A quarterfinals before falling to University School of Johnson City’s Graham Mefford and Kyrylo Hnatsuko 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Lady Purple Tiger juniors Miranda Nix and Nancy Caroline Thomas topped White House’s Sophia Ramirez and Mackenzie Jenkins 6-4, 6-0 in the girls’ Class A quarterfinals before falling to Summertown’s Gracie Kelly and Annalee Kelly 6-2, 6-3 in the semis.
In Class AA girls’ doubles, Green Hill’s Ava Trahan and Kate Shamblin beat Maryville’s Lea Washburn and Madeline Myers 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to Murfreesboro Central’s Uma Sood and Helen Smith 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals.
In Class A girls’ singles, Watertown’s Summer Sesnan lost in the quarterfinals to Kingston junior Jasmine Muecke 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.
Watertown falls in team semis
Watertown’s girls lost in the state team quarterfinals to Summertown 4-0 at the Adams Tennis Complex.
Winners for Summertown were Gracie Kelly over Summer Sesnan 6-2, 6-0; Emma Perry over Katelyn Rodriguez 6-1, 6-2; Annalee Kelly over Sarah Pemberton 6-1, 6-3 and Hope Jones over Savannah Rosbury.
Watertown’s Miranda Nix beat Libby Konig 7-5 in the first game at No. 2 but was long 3-0 in the second when the other four matches were completed, ending their set.
