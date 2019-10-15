Three hunters are fined for illegal baiting for waterfowl

Expensive ducks: Three hunters have been fined a total of $19,680 plus court costs after pleading guilty to illegal baiting for waterfowl on a Wildlife Management Area in Benton County.
The three, all 20, also lost their hunting privileges for a year.
Charges were filed after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, conducted an "Operation Bird Dog" investigation.
…
BOW workshop: The TWRA will host a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) muzzle-loader workshop Nov. 18-10 in Humphries County.
Participants must be 18 or older and complete Hunter Education class (available on-line at tnwildlife.org)
Cost is $250 and includes meals and camping.
…
CWD update: the TWRA continues to inspect deer killed in the new Chronic Wasting Disease zone for symptoms of the deadly disease.
Since the first case of CWD was diagnosed last winter, 197 more positives have been detected.
So far CWD is confined to a few West Tennessee counties, but biologists fear the highly contagious disease will gradually spread.
…
Youth hunt deadline: Oct. 16 is the deadline for applying for the TWRA's annual deer hunt for youngsters who have never harvested a deer. The hunt will be held Oct. 26 in Humphries County.
Youngsters 10-16 are eligible to submit an application, and 30 will be drawn at random. There is no cost. The youngster must have completed a hunter safety course and must be accompanied by licensed, non-hunting adult.
Applications can be sent to Don.Hosse@tn.gov, called into 615-781-6541, or downloaded on an application at tnwildlife.org.
Drawn applicants will be notified Oct. 18.
Last year 18 of the young hunters were successful.
A cookout will be held on Friday night before the hunt. Tree stands will be provided, including some that are handicapped-accessible.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged some doves or squirrels? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
