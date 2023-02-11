Three Phoenix hit double digits in road victory over Patriots

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men stayed ahead throughout the entire game Thursday to take a 70-65 road victory against The University of the Cumberlands.
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men stayed ahead throughout the entire game Thursday to take a 70-65 road victory against The University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix never trailed as they played consistently well over both halves.
Cumberland had three shooters pick up double-digit numbers led by Jaylen Negron with 19. Jordan Stephens picked up 18 while Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens added 11. Ty’Reek Johnson posted a game-high 10 boards and added five points for CU.
The Patriots were led by Steven Fitzgerald, who recorded 25 points, going 5-10 from outside the arc. The only other Patriot to hit double-digit points was Isaiah Payton with 16.
Cumberland hit 25 of 59 (40.7%) from the field compared to the Patriots’ 38.5%. The Phoenix only hit two 3-pointers while the Patriots hit 10.
The Phoenix dominated the first half from the tip, jumping to an immediate 8-0 score and holding down the lead through all 20 minutes of the first half. Cumberland led by as many as 13 with a pair of jumpers from Negron and Jordan Stephens and a fast-break layup from Tajah Fraley.
The Patriots defended the rim well with six blocks — three of which came from Lamar Harris Jr. — but were slowed down by three technical fouls that resulted in easy scoring opportunities for CU.
The Phoenix headed into the break with a 10-point lead at 36-26, led by Jordan Stephens who picked up 13 of his 18 points.
A pair of jumpers from Johnson and Negron kicked off the second half in CU’s favor to push it out to a 14 point edge.
Jahi Hanson sparked a fire in the Patriots with a well guarded, one-footed 3 to send the Patriots on a 5-0 run and cutting it down to nine at 43-34. The Patriots stayed within single digits from then on, bringing it within a two-possession match on multiple occasions.
The Patriots found short scoring spurts but the Phoenix responded well each time, holding UC to two possessions until the 1:31 mark. At that time, Fitzgerald stepped into his fourth 3 of the match to make it a one-possession game (64-61) for the first time since early in the first half.
The Phoenix chipped off enough time on the clock so that the Patriots were forced to foul Negron, who pushed it back out to five after hitting both free throws.
The Phoenix will stay on the road for a tough Mid-South Conference match against No. 10 Georgetown today. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CST.
