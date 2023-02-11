Three Phoenix hit double digits in road victory over Patriots

Jaylen Negron led Cumberland with 19 points in the Phoenix’s road win Thursday.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University/File

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men stayed ahead throughout the entire game Thursday to take a 70-65 road victory against The University of the Cumberlands.

The Phoenix never trailed as they played consistently well over both halves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.