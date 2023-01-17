Three Phoenix men qualify for NAIA Indoor Nationals

Cumberland’s Daveina Watson competes in the shot put during last weekend’s Commodore Challenge at Vanderbilt.

 REILY ROGERS • Cumberland University

NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men had three athletes qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” or “B” standards on the second day of the Commodore Challenge at Vanderbilt last Saturday.

Iredia Goodness continues to impress in his first outing with the Phoenix. Goodness took first place in the triple jump at 15.59 meters for NAIA “A” Standards and the furthest jump in the NAIA this year. For reference, last season Cumberland NAIA triple jump champion Sibanda Dumoluhle’s national championship distance was 15.45 meters.

