Three Phoenix men qualify for NAIA Indoor Nationals

NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men had three athletes qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” or “B” standards on the second day of the Commodore Challenge at Vanderbilt last Saturday.
Iredia Goodness continues to impress in his first outing with the Phoenix. Goodness took first place in the triple jump at 15.59 meters for NAIA “A” Standards and the furthest jump in the NAIA this year. For reference, last season Cumberland NAIA triple jump champion Sibanda Dumoluhle’s national championship distance was 15.45 meters.
Jason Bowers came in fourth place in the men’s 3000 meter with the second fastest time in the NAIA this season at 8:13.63. He qualifies as well with “A” Standards.
Logan Istre came in fifth place in the 400. Istre crossed with a time of 50.26.
Joel Forbes came in eighth place in the 800 with a time of 1:54.62 and Tasman Upshaw was 11th at 1:58.88. Forbes’ time qualified him for nationals with NAIA “B” Standards.
Jaylen Poole claimed fifth in the event and also qualified with “A” Standards with a jump of 14.35 meters. Renaldo Savoury as 10th in the 60m hurdles at 8.52 seconds also not qualifying for the finals.
Tobi Oniyide took 13th place in the 60 meter dash. Oniyide clocked in at 7.03 seconds, missing out on the finals.
Denis Kipligat and Ethan Garcia competed in the mile. Kipligat finished in 22nd place with a time of 4:27.91 and Garcia came in 31st at 4:47.75.
The 4x400m relay team of Danish Smith, Forbes, Istre and Upshaw came in ninth place at 3:22.98, just three seconds off “B” standards.
The Phoenix will be back on the track on January 20-21 in Birmingham, Ala., at the Samford Multi
CU women compete in Commodore ChallengeNASHVILLE — Cumberland’s women finished day two of the Commodore Challenge at Vanderbilt last Saturday afternoon.
Alana Mack started the day with a 19th-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.77. She has already qualified with “B” standards, but the time also meets those standards. Judah Jackson came in 34th in the event and just behind her was Leesa Mutwanda.
Elise Krone and Kasey Quezada finished 27th and 28th in the mile run. Krone crossed with a time of 5:49.13 and Quezada finished at 5:55.27.
Daveina Watson came in 15th place in the shot put at 12.53 meters, half a meter short of “B” standards.
Lilah Mohler came in 15th in the 800m with a time of 2:41.94.
In the 3000m, Mercy Kibiwott came in eighth place at 10:55.54 and Sarah Wilkerson finished 10th at 11:48.10.
The Phoenix will be back on the track on January 20-21 in Birmingham, Ala., at the Samford Multi.
