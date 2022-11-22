MARIETTA, Ga. — Three Cumberland wrestlers placed inside the top 5 at the Wrestlers in Business Network/Life U Open hosted by Life University over the weekend.
125 POUNDSPacey Najdusak (CU) received a first-round bye but fell in round two against Zack Stone (Vanguard) by a fall in 5:13. Najdusak was then defeated by Trevor Borom (Southeastern) in a 5-2 decision.
133Sammy Shires (CU) received a first-round bye and defeated Nathan Gregory (Southeastern) in a major decision 10-2. No. 3 Jacob Ruiz (Life) defeated Shires in the next round in a 6-3 decision. He was defeated in his next match in a 7-2 decision against Jace Palmer (UNC).
141Victor Guzman (CU) defeated David Pierson (St. Thomas) in a 9-3 decision. He fell in the next round against No. 12 Patrick Gould (Keiser) in an 18-5 major decision. Guzman was sent to the consolation bracket and picked up two wins before losing in a medical forfeit to Jared Dinh.
Jared Dinh (CU) defeated Rico Robles (Arizona Christian) by a pin in 3:00. He then defeated Thomas McCane (STU) in a sudden victory 3-1. Dinh was defeated by Jody McAlister (Life) in an 8-4 decision. Dinh went 3-1 in the consolation bracket finishing in fifth place.
149Elijah Griffin (CU) defeated Zachary Cook (Southeastern) in a 13-0 major decision and followed that by pinning Logan Reaves in a 24-seconds. Griffin was defeated by Noah Horst (STU) in an 11-3 major decision. He then went 1-1 in the consolation bracket.
Mitchell Freeman (UR) defeated Ramiro Mosquera (CU) in a 4:36 fall. Mosquera went 1-1 in the Consolation bracket.
157Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons (CU) defeated Alexander Clark (Life) in an 11-6 decision and No. 11 Trace Braun (Southeastern) in a 9-4 decision. He fell in the semifinals to Wil Guida (UNC) in a 6-1 decision. Clemmons picked up a medical forfeit victory and then fell to Gregory Ewert (Life) due to a medical forfeit to finish fourth.
165AJ Akpan (CU) was defeated by Shadrick Slone (Campbellsville) in a 16-0 tech fall. Akpan went 1-1 in the consolation bracket picking up a victory by fall.
174Anthony Pyron (CU) won a first-round forfeit and then defeated Ian James (TMU) in a 12-7 decision. The freshman from Mt. Juliet fell to Cade Tenold (UNC) in a 20-9 major decision. Pyron went 0-1 in the consolation bracket.
Rocco Horvath (CU) forfeited the first round and then fell to Pate Eastin (Campbellsville) 16-12 in the first round of the consolation bracket.
184JT Oldknow (CU) was defeated by Christian Just (Southeastern) in a 10-9 decision in the first round. Oldknow went 1-1 in the consolation bracket with a 3-0 decision victory.
Austin Antcliffe (CU) received a first-round bye and defeated Jared Tracey in a 13-3 major decision. No. 5 Myles Stark (Life) sent him to the consolation bracket with a 12-2 major decision. Antcliffe went 3-1 in the consolation bracket, finishing in fifth place.
285River Henry (CU) defeated No. 22 Ethan Powell (TMU) in a sudden victory, 3-1. He picked up another victory in a 3-2 tiebreaker over Michael Ruiz (Vanguard). He fell in the Championship semis to Luke Davis (Campbellsville) in a 3-1 decision. Henry went 0-2 in the consolation bracket to finish in sixth place.
