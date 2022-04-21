Three-run fourth lifts Lady Wildcats past MJ

GLADEVILLE — Back-to-back fourth-inning home runs by Cloe Smith and Maddison Stowell launched Wilson Central into a tie and the Lady Wildcats went on to edge visiting Mt. Juliet 3-2 Tuesday.
Mt. Juliet had just taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on RBIs by Annalise Mecklenberg and Brylee Sayer against Kyleigh Pitzer before the back-to-back bombs.
The Lady Wildcats took the lead later in the same inning after Cassidy Goddard singled, moved up on Madison Carey’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Taelor Chang’s single.
Pitzer pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four.
Kenzie Miller tossed the final two frames for the save.
Taylor Haymans surrendered six hits and a walk while striking out six for Mt. Juliet.
Stowell collected two hits for Wilson Central while Karli Costley did likewise for the Lady Bears.
Big fifth lifts Lady Hawks past LebanonGreen Hill blew open a close game at Lebanon with four runs in the sixth inning Tuesday afternoon in an 8-3 victory.
The Lady Hawks broke a 2-2 tie on a fifth-inning error after trailing 2-1 entering their at-bat. Reagan Frost and Maliyah Wilkins drove in runs in Green Hill’s big sixth.
Sophia Waters pitched the full seven innings for Green Hill, allowing six hits while striking out 13.
Aly Dickerson also went seven for Lebanon, surrendering eight hits while fanning three.
Wilkins and Bryanna Coffman each had multiple hits for Green Hill.
Sarah Kizer and Andrea Huddleston had two hits apiece for Lebanon.
