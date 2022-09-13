In a battle of two top-five Division II-A teams, top-ranked Friendship Christian seized control with a three-touchdown second quarter in a 28-7 win over No. 5 Franklin Grace Christian at Pirtle Field.
Jackson Hiett’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Mason staked the Lions to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
Garrett Weekly fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to Brock Montgomery to tie the score. Tyson Wolcott scored on runs of 3 and 2 runs to lift the Commanders to a 21-7 lead going into halftime.
Weekly hooked up with Montgomery on another 48-yard score in the third.
Montgomery caught nine passes for 170 yards as Weekly passed for 215 on 14-of-20 passing. Wolcott ran for 63 yards on 63 carries while Weekly added 60 on seven rushes.
The Commanders climbed to 4-0 going into this coming Friday’s East Region opener in Seymour against King’s Academy at 6 p.m. CDT. Grace will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian’s Suey Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff with a 3-1 mark.
