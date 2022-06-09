TUCSON, Ariz. — Tennessee was well represented on Collegiate Baseball’s 2022 freshman All-America team with three players garnering recognition in pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam, as well as first baseman/designated hitter Blake Burke.
The three players earning Freshman All-America honors ties the single-season program record set back in 2005. UT has now had 23 players earn Freshman All-America honors in program history, including five under coach Tony Vitello.
Burns was also named Collegiate Baseball’s Co-Freshman National Player of the Year, sharing the honor with NC State’s Tommy White, the outlet announced on Wednesday.
The Gallatin native was UT’s Friday night starter for the majority of the year and has collected plenty of awards and honors throughout an impressive debut season on Rocky Top.
Burns is a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball just last week, becoming the first UT freshman pitcher to earn All-America honors since R.A. Dickey in 1994. He was also a second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team selection.
Burns enters this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional with an 8-1 record and 2.69 ERA over 16 appearances (13 starts). He has also racked up 98 strikeouts in 73.2 innings of work while allowing just 24 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .216 batting average. His 98 punchouts already rank third most by a freshman in program history and are just six shy of second place.
Beam was another standout freshman pitcher in UT’s weekend rotation this season, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors after posting an 8-1 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA in a team-high 15 starts. The Murfreesboro native is holding opposing hitters to a .186 batting average and has a 0.93 WHIP entering this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.
Beam’s long list of accolades this season include All-SEC second team and SEC All-Freshman team honors. He is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and was named to D1Baseball.com’s Midseason All-America team.
Burke had an impressive finish to the regular season and has carried that play into the postseason, where he has proven to be one of the Vols’ most dangerous hitters. The California native ranks fifth on the team with 14 home runs despite recording just 91 official at-bats to this point in the season, averaging one homer every 6.5 at-bats. His 14 bombs are tied for the most by a freshman in program history with J.P. Arencibia (2005) and Alan Cockrell (1983). Burke also leads the team with a 1.340 OPS and an .857 slugging percentage.
Burns, Beam and Burke will look to help lead the Vols to their second straight College World Series appearance this weekend when the Big Orange hosts Notre Dame in the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional, which begins Friday at 5 p.m. CDT.
