Thursday-night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER
Terry Horne, CPA 10, Journey’s 2
Keeli Davis homered for Terry Horne while Alyssa Horne tripled. Leah Jones doubled as she and Mikayla Brown singled.
Marlie Beaty belted a two-run homer for Journey’s while Aryanna McCarver doubled and Neely Greer and Amiyah Hodge singled.
10-UNDER
Haston Home Improvement 13, Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 0
Hadley Hays tripled for Haston while Halle Bond singled twice and Adeline Davis, Carlie Maynard and Sydney Mae Russell once apiece.
Rylee Stanley tripled and Coraline Ash doubled for Ligon & Bobo.
Hydrocare 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 0
Tatum Marissa Woodson and Olivia Scarbrough homered and Reese Sellars tripled for Hydrocare.
Sadie Mosley singled twice and Rowan Illobre once for Dick’s.
8-UNDER
Isenhour Door 14, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 13
Eliza Williamson drove in Brooklyn Buchanan with the winning run for Isenhour. Stella Scott homered and singled. Avery Smallwood doubled as she and Noa Lovelace tripled. Williamson had two singles and Cheyenne Kauffman one as both doubled. Brooklynn Miller and Malayiah Seay each singled twice and Buchanan, Ansley Apple, Scarlett Biddle, Alannah Hale and Mileigh Silcox once apiece.
Lillian Goad homered as she and Sloan Njezic each doubled twice for Bulow. Brinley Holcomb had two singles as she and Jaci Andrews and Lillie Anne Wright one each as all three doubled. Sadie Donegan singled three times, Avery McDowell and Stella Norwood twice each and Layla Crocker once.
6-UNDER
J Davidson Builders 12, Lebanon Monument 5
Marley Pyburn andNatalie Russell both singled twice and homered for J Davidson. Tessa Lewis had two doubles and Averly Smith singled twice as both tripled while Vivian Logue doubled. Finley Illobre singled three times and Zoe Higgins, Dylan Mae Lalka and Lynleigh Patterson twice each.
Hayden Johnson and Presley Mayberry doubled and singled for Lebanon Monument. Promise Manier singled three times, McKenzie Haley and Bailey McDowell twice each and Halstyn Andrews, Abigail Kriner, Bella Parker and Lily Ashe once apiece.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Adam Wright Design vs. Southeast Impressions
Shania Smith doubled for Adam Wright while Sloane Allen, Addilyn Angel, Claudia Fisher, Ebby Bale Harris, Zoey Martel, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Cora Phillips, Aylin Ruiz Romero and Clara Smith each singled twice.
Sadie Steakley doubled and Camyron singled as both homered for SEI while Sariah Gooms doubled and singled. Riley Appleyard, Emily Brandenburg, Story Chase, Daisy Howes, Willow McGraw, Amelia Plotts and Julia Thompson each singled twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.