14-UNDERLyons Pump Company 13, Dick’s Sporting Goods 12
Alyvia Barnabi doubled while Makayla Ardissono singled and drove in the game-winning run for Lyons.
Lucy Deffendall homered for Dick’s while Kathleen Chilelli and Greenlee Illobre tripled and Sadie Mosley singled.
Ligon & Bobo 10, Lebanon Monument 3
Ellyanno Marcellino drove in two Ligon & Bobo runs as she and Raelyn Andrews singled. Morgan Diehl singled for Lebanon Monument.
10-UNDERJourney’s 15, Wilson Bank & Trust 8
Gracie Lowery tripled for Wilson Bank. Addison Whitlock singled as she and Taegan Andrews doubled. Lily B. Goad and Kaylen Hale had singles. Rachel Gaddes homered, Aubrey N. Smith tripled and Isabelle Hodge singled as they, Scarlett Biddle and Lillian Plotts doubled for Journey’s. Lexxi Williams singled twice.
Wilson Bank & Trust 10, Relentless 4
Kaylen Hale hit two doubles. Lily B. Goad and Addison Whitlock each singled twice,Jaycee Patterson once.
Homes By Huber 10, Relentless 4
Jordyn Swann singled as she and Noa Lovelace doubled for Homes by Huber. Crimson Hicks singled twice and Jaila Kelly, Reese Sellars and Rylee Stanley once.
8-UNDERSmile Solutions 20, Adam Wright Design 9
Adalyn Pfountz tripled twice and doubled for Smile Solutions while Gracie Patton singled twice and tripled. Emmalee Bringhurst and Gracie Lindsey each singled twice and Channing Randolph once as they doubled. Addie Adkisson, Hayden Hudgens, Ralyn Rogers, Henley Simmmons and Audrey Wiley each singled three times and Maggie Whitnel twice.
Alannah Hale, Hayden Johnson, Presley Mayberry and Amelia Mruk each singled twice and Penelope Clark, Mariah Logue, Brooklynn Miller, Annabel Mruk, Ryleigh Pettit, Maily Quinche, Jentrie Scott and Emmie Thompson once.
for Adam Wright.
6-UNDER
Southeast Impressions 9, Hometown 6
Finley Illobre, Shania Smith and Sadie Steakley each singled twice and McKenzie Martin once as all four doubled for SEI. Kayleigh King, Ella Miller, Lynleigh Patterson and Julia Thompson each singled twice and Addilyn Angel, Emma Satterfield and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.