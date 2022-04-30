10-UNDER
PJ’s HVAC 10, Wilson Bank & Trust 6
Kate Lanning drove in two runs for PJ’s as she and Kylie Geisenhoffer singled. Sydney Russell struck out four batters.
Taegan Andrews singled as she and Jaycee Patterson doubled for Wilson Bank while Jaci Andrews, Lily B. Goad, Madelynn Henderson, Carly Hodge and Addison Whitlock singled.
Relentless Pursuit 11, Journey’s 5
Jayci Beasley doubled and drove in three runs for Relentless while Adeline Davis, Kaydence Manning and Addyson Sisk singled.
Harper Hall doubled twice for Journey’s while Scarlett Biddle and Rachel Gaddes singled.
8-UNDER
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 13, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 6
Adelyn Long singled twice and homered for Bulow while Finley Braundmeier tripled. Aubrie Wright doubled twice and Lynnlee Biddle, Kennedy McCue and Ella Moore once each as all four singled. Lyla Mae Craighead singled three times, Avery Harris and Avery McDowell twice each and Millie Donegan Bella Parker once apiece.
Zoe Higgins tripled and singled for Straight Shot. Millie Sellars singled as she and Millie Ray Sewell doubled. Layla Crocker and Promise Manier each singled twice and Chloey Bryant, Kyley Hale and Mackenzie Sellars once apiece.
PEE WEE
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Mucho Love Music
(no score kept)
Parker Bryan, Fury Cunningham, Ella Grace Garvin, Shaohannahh Heath, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal and Valerie Thompson each singled twice and Opelia Bible and Harper Weldy once apiece for Mortgage.
Mia Cunningham doubled and singled for Mucho Love. Ella Cunningham, Ellie Eiermann, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, Kennedy Leslie, Eloise Oxley and Ensley Whittington each singled twice and Amelia Plotts once.
