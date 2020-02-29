Friendship Christian scored in all three of its at-bats Tuesday night in a 14-1 romp of the visiting Monarchs in middle-school baseball.
The Commanders grabbed three runs in the first and third innings, sandwiched around eight in the second.
Tate Tidwell drove in three runs on two hits while Knox Hayslip had two RBI and two hits. Aaron Lane also had two RBI.
Tidwell pitched three innings and struck out eight.
