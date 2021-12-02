Region 4-2A champion Watertown picked up three major awards when the all-region team was released this week.
Quarterback Brayden Cousino was named co-Most Valuable Player, sharing the honor with Trousdale County’s Bryson Claiborne. Running back Adam Cooper was named co-Offensive Most Valuable Player with East Robertson’s Taylor Groves. Kayden Seay was voted Offensive Back/Wide Receiver of the Year.
The voting was done by the league’s coaches.
Purple Tigers named to the all-region team were Jaden Robertson, Noah Clemmons, Lance Fripp, Hayden Dicken, Brady Watts, Ian Fryer, Kaiden West and Ryan Rodriguez.
