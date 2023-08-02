Responding swiftly to the demands of 41 professional golfers, led by Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour announced changes to its governance, including adding Woods to its influential policy board.

Saying the sport is at a crossroads, 41 players sent a letter Monday to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan demanding more say in the future of the tour. The group, which also included Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, asked for Woods to be appointed immediately to the policy board and an immediate review of the tour’s governance structure.

