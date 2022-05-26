MURFREESBORO — Though this is Watertown’s second appearance in the state baseball tournament, the Purple Tigers still achieved at least a couple of firsts Tuesday.
Coach Mark Purvis won the pregame coin toss for home team, which didn’t happen last year as the Purple Tigers were walked off in both their games.
Most importantly, they posted their first-ever state tournament win and first shutout 1-0 over Loudon at Riverdale.
Alec Whitlock pitched four innings of four-hit ball with six strikeouts for the win. Charlie Mitchell fired the final three frames, allowing one hit while fanning four for the save as neither walked a batter.
“Those two guys threw really, really well,” Purvis said. “Pitching and defense really took care of us today, that’s for sure.”
Whitlock was lifted and moved to his other position behind the plate after throwing 69 pitches, enabling him to return to the mound later in the tournament, per pitch count rules. Mitchell threw 47 pitches.
“The goal was to try to keep him under 75,” Purvis said. “We were going to try to keep Charlie at least under 55. We wanted to try to get him under 25, but that inning he was in there, he got above it. We were going to come with (Zack) Self if he was under 25. But once he was over, we decided we were going to ride him out.”
Watertown finished with eight hits and left 10 runners on base. The game’s only run came in the third inning when K.J. Wood doubled, moved to third on Kaden Seay’s bunt single and scored on Mason Murrell’s bloop single to shallow right field before the Tigers left the bases loaded.
Wood and Seay doubled as each had two hits. Seay overslid second base on his first-inning double on the all-turf infield and was tagged out. Kendal Bayse also doubled in the fifth as Watertown put runners on second and third, where they were left stranded.
“We left too many guys on tonight, that’s for sure,” Purvis said. “We have to do a better job in scoring position, with men on base.
“Like I told the kids, there are going to be a game where we don’t hit and we still find a way to win. That’s good. We can get better tomorrow. That’s all we can do.”
Watertown batters struck out seven times against four Loudon pitchers. That was a big issue in Watertown’s offensive struggles as the Purple Tigers’ game plan is to force the opposition into mistakes.
“We struck out with men in scoring position and didn’t put the ball in play,” Purvis said. “One of the keys to us as far as putting the pressure on is to not strike out in those situations. Put something in play, make them make the play. We struck out too many times with men on.”
Braxton Roberts had two hits for the Redskins, who stranded six. They also had a runner thrown out at the plate when Mitchell, then playing third, fielded Dawson Walker’s grounder and threw to catcher Cyrus Bennett, who tagged out Matthew Meade.
The Tigers took a 26-9 record into yesterday’s winner’s bracket game against Loretto (24-10), which had to wait out a rain delay in the seventh inning of its late game Tuesday before finishing off Adamsville, which faced Loudon in an elimination game Wednesday morning. A loser’s bracket game was scheduled for yesterday afternoon with the bracket final set for 2 p.m. today. An “if necessary” game is slated for 4:30.
The two bracket finalists — being played at Riverdale and Stewarts Creek — will meet in a one-game championship game at 1 p.m. Friday at Blackman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.