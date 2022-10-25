Tigers top Livingston Academy 38-14

WATERTOWN — Watertown spread the offensive wealth last Friday night as the Purple Tigers topped Livingston Academy 38-14 at Robinson Stadium.
The Purple Tigers made the first bid to score after Marcus Reynolds returned the opening kickoff 57 yards. But a would-be school-record 49-yard field goal by Trey Pack fell a yard short.
It took until the second quarter to take the zeros off the scoreboard and it was the winless Wildcats who erased theirs first after recovering a fumbbled punt snap at the Watertown 38-yard line.
Lochlan Hammock capped a five-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
But it was all Watertown afterwards as the Purple Tigers improved to 4-5 for the season.
Garner Creswell’s intercepted pass set up Kwame Seay’s 30-yard tying touchdown run.
Pack’s ensuing pooch kick was recovered by Watertown’s C.J. Potter. Seven plays later, Pack’s 20-yard field goal put the Purple Tigers ahead 10-7.
Livingston’s quarterback was sacked and fumbled. Blaze Kinslow returned the turnover 33 yards for a 17-7 lead in the final seconds of the first half.
Kaiden West scored on a 23-yard run and fullback Noah Clemmons, a career lineman at WHS but wearing a back’s No. 44 this season, got six points on a 14-yard run for a 31-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Adrian Jenkins’ 26-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ramsey brought Livingston to within 31-14 in the final minute of the third.
But Kaden Carter got that back with a 20-yard scoring run with 3:11 to play.
Watertown will host Trousdale County at 7 p.m. this coming Friday in the regular-season finale with the winner going to the playoffs and the loser staying home.
