Tigers top Livingston Academy 38-14

Watertown’s Noah Clemmons (44), a longtime lineman for the Purple Tigers, carries the ball with blocking from lineman Ryan Rodrigues.

 MARK PRESLEY • For The Democrat

WATERTOWN — Watertown spread the offensive wealth last Friday night as the Purple Tigers topped Livingston Academy 38-14 at Robinson Stadium.

The Purple Tigers made the first bid to score after Marcus Reynolds returned the opening kickoff 57 yards. But a would-be school-record 49-yard field goal by Trey Pack fell a yard short.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.