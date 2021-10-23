COOKEVILLE — Coming off a bye week and facing a Region 4-4A championship game next Friday, Watertown opened a 37-point halftime lead to start the running clock and sat all of the regulars in the second half of a 37-0 win over Livingston Academy at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium on Thursday night.
It went just the way coach Gavin Webster would have written the script.
“Ideally that’s what we wanted,” Webster said. “You come into something like this, you couldn’t have scripted it any better.”
Brayden Cousino got the scoring started with a 1-yard quarterback sneak on the game’s opening series before throwing back-to-back touchdown passes of 32 yards to Lance Fripp and Kayden Seay. He later winged a 35-yard pass to Kwame Seay to the Livingston Academy 5-yard line, setting up Trey Pack’s 25-yard field goal.
Adam Cooper’s final two carries were 22- and 25-yard touchdown runs, giving the sophomore 94 yards on eight carries for the night. Cousino completed 7 of 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Purple Tigers totaled 363 total yards.
Meanwhile, Watertown’s defense held the winless Wildcats to 66 total yards. Ayden Coffee’s first pass of the night was picked off by Kaiden West. But that was the Purple Tigers’ only series (save for the final kneeldown of the first half) in which they didn’t score as Pack’s would-be school-record 45-yard field goal was wide to the right.
Special teams also played a big role as a big hit on Livingston’s kick returner resulted in a loose ball recovered by Watertown’s Landon Jones at the LA 40. Cousino hit Kwame Seay on the next play to the 5 to set up Pack’s field goal.
After holding Livingston to two first-half first downs, Watertown’s starters took the second half off. The Wildcat regulars drove to the Purple Tiger 6 where the WHS backups made a fourth-down stop.
Otherwise, the Tigers could take in the bright lights of Tucker Stadium where the only drawback was their fans were on the other side of the stadium as the visiting bleachers were empty. But Webster said playing at Tech was a great experience.
“I was excited just to be able to coach on it,” Webster said. “We’ve scrimmaged up here a couple of times but have never actually played a game. Excited for the kids. Told them before the game not a lot of high school kids get this opportunity to play on a college stage and they got to tonight.
Trousdale County week began with the final buzzer Thursday. The undefeated Yellow Jackets had their bye this week while the Purple Tigers had a half to maintain their sharpness following their open date and improve to 6-3 for the season going into next Friday’s 7 p.m. showdown on the Creekbank in Hartsville.
“Be a good matchup next week,” Webster said. “Region championship on the line. Everybody’s got to be ready.”
Watertown 37, Livingston Academy 0Watertown 14 23 0 0—37
LA 0 0 0 0—0
First quarter
Watertown—Brayden Cousino 1 run (Trey Pack kick), 10:29.
Watertown—Lance Fripp 32 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), :39.
Second quarter
Watertown—Kayden Seay 29 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 10:59.
Watertown—Pack 25 FG, 9:20.
Watertown—Adam Cooper 22 run (kick failed), 6:34.
Watertown—Cooper 25 run (Pack kick), 2:38.
Team statistics WHS LA
First downs 17 6
—Rushing 12 4
—Passing 4 1
—Penalty 1 1
Rushes-yards 36-223 24-42
Passing yards 140 24
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-0 5-13-1
Lost fumbles 0 1
Punts-avg. 1-18.0 5-29.8
Penalties-yards 4-35 3-46
Individual statisticsRUSHING—Watertown: Adam Cooper 8-94, Brady Watts 2-70, Kwame Seay 7-35, Brayden Cousino 9-(-7), DeAndre Wright 1-3, Hayden Dicken 1-1, Kaiden West 6-23, Kaden Carter 1-4, Marcus Reynolds 1-3. Livingston Academy: Ayden Coffee 7-(-4), Lochlan Hammock 12-25, Xander Cantrell 3-15, No. 34 2-6.
PASSING—Watertown: Brayden Cousino 7-11-0—138, Kaiden West 1-1-0—2. Livingston Academy: Lochlan Hammock 5-13-1—24.
RECEIVING—Watertown: Brady Watts 3-22, Adam Cooper 1-20, Lance Fripp 1-32, Kayden Seay 1-29, Kwame Seay 1-35, Marcus Reynolds 1-2. Livingston Academy: Lochlan Hammock 1-0, Bryer Mosley 2-10, Nathan Cowgill 1-5, No. 1 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Watertown: Trey Pack 45 (wide right).
