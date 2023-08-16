Titans Bears Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis passes in an NFL preseason football game Saturday against the Chicago Bears in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast | Associated Press

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have a competition for the job backing up quarterback Ryan Tannehill at this point of the preseason.

The Titans on Saturday started Malik Willis, the 86th pick overall taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the last general manager. Then Will Levis, the 33rd selection overall out of Kentucky in April, came in as they alternated every couple of series in their 23-17 preseason opening loss to Chicago.

