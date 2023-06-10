NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have a major need for help at wide receiver, and they will be the first NFL team to bring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a free agent visit.

They certainly could use his experience in a very young wide receiving group. Hopkins, who turned 31 Tuesday, would have led Tennessee last season with his 64 catches for 717 yards last season despite being limited to nine games by a six-game suspension. He also missed the final two games.

