Titans deal Casey to Broncos

In a shocking move on Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos, TitanInsider.com has confirmed.
Casey, a team leader and one of the longest tenured Titans since being selected in the third-round of the 2011 draft, was swapped to Denver with only a seventh-round pick being the return, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapport.
Casey, 30, had five sacks in 14 games for the Titans in 2019 in making the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season.
Casey has tallied 51 sacks in his nine-year career, all in Tennessee.
Last season, he had 44 total tackles, including 26 solo stops and 18 assists.
The move leaves the Titans a bit thin on the defensive line. They have last year’s first-round pick Jeffery Simmons and veteran DaQuan Jones, but former second-round pick Austin Johnson is an unrestricted free agent. Beyond those players, the Titans have depth in Matt Dickerson, Joey Ivie and Isaiah Mack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.